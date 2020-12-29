The vodka market is poised to grow by 221.53 million liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.
The report on the vodka market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of organized retailing.
The vodka market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, price, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the rising demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the vodka market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The vodka market covers the following areas:
Vodka Market Sizing
Vodka Market Forecast
Vodka Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Bacardi Ltd.
- Becle SAB de CV
- Brown-Forman Corp.
- Constellation Brands Inc.
- Davide Campari-Milano Spa
- Diageo Plc
- Pernod Ricard SA
- Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO
- Suntory Holdings Ltd.
