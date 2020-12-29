The vodka market is poised to grow by 221.53 million liters during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The report on the vodka market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of organized retailing.

The vodka market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, price, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the rising demand for superior and premium alcoholic beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the vodka market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The vodka market covers the following areas:

Vodka Market Sizing

Vodka Market Forecast

Vodka Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV

Bacardi Ltd.

Becle SAB de CV

Brown-Forman Corp.

Constellation Brands Inc.

Davide Campari-Milano Spa

Diageo Plc

Pernod Ricard SA

Polmos Zyrardow Sp. ZOO

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Unflavored Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Flavored Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Off-trade Market size and forecast 2019-2024

On-trade Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Market Segmentation by Price

Market segments

Comparison by Price

Premium Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Value Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Price

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

