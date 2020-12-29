DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Dec-2020 / 10:44 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC LEI Number: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/12/2020) of GBP50.53m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 24/12/2020) of GBP34.22m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 24/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share 164.13p 20,850,000.00 (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share 164.13p (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 164.00p Premium / (Discount) (0.08)% to NAV Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.48p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV 0.02% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period undistributed revenue covers the period 01/05/2019 to 24/12/2020 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90524 EQS News ID: 1157764 End of Announcement EQS News Service

