

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people hospitalized with coronavirus infection has jumped up to record high on Monday.



As per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Tuesday, a total of 121,235 patients are currently admitted in U.S. hospitals with the deadly disease.



Out of this, 22,592 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.



Nevada, Arizona, Alabama, and California report highest number of per-capita hospitalizations.



The national Covid test positivity average rate slightly increased to 10.60 percent.



With 1838 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 334963, as per the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.



During the same period, 172,307 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 19308465. These figures are far lower than the seven-day average.



Tests, cases, and deaths remain heavily affected by holiday reporting slowdowns, COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter.



Meanwhile, Novavax has launched the Phase 3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine in the United States and Mexico.



In a statement, Novavax announced that it has begun a late-stage trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373 to evaluate its efficacy, safety and immunogenicity.



The pharmaceutical giant is the fifth company to begin vaccine trial for the deadly disease in the U.S.



India became the latest country to detect the new, more transmissible variant of coronavirus. Also, on Tuesday, India reported its lowest 24-hour rise in new cases in six months.



The Netherlands, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Ireland, Germany, Iceland, Belgium, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Australia, Israel and Lebanon are the other countries where infections involving the new strain have been reported.



Dozens of countries have banned travel from the United Kingdom, where the variant was first identified.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

