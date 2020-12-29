

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales grew at a softer pace in November, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales increased a calendar adjusted 1.4 percent year-over-year in November, after a 6.4 percent rise in October.



Turnover of retail trade in automotive fuels gained 13.3 percent yearly in November. Sales of food products grew by 2.9percent, while those of non-food products decreased by 3.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent in November, after a 1.0 percent rise in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

