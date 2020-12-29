Grande West Transportation Group: Grande West To Present at the SNN Network Canada Event January 7, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (TSXV:BUS) (OTCQX:BUSXF) (FRA:6LG) - December 29, 2020: ("Grande West" or the "Company"), a Canadian manufacturer of mid-sized multi-purpose transit vehicles for sale in Canada and the United States, is pleased to announce that William Trainer, President and CEO of Grande West, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event on January 7, 2021.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2020

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time / 9:30 AM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2059/39340

About SNN.Network

About Grande West Transportation Group

Grande West Transportation is a Canadian company that designs and engineers mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises. Grande West utilizes world-class manufacturing partners to produce the Purpose-Built Vicinity medium and heavy-duty buses available in electric, CNG, gas and clean diesel drive systems. The Vicinity Lightning EV with an electric propulsion drive system is available for 2021 deliveries.

The Company has been successful in supplying Canadian municipal transportation agencies and private operators with new buses. Grande West is compliant to Buy America certification, and with a strong distribution chain in the U.S., is actively pursuing opportunities in public and private transit fleet operations that would benefit from Grande West's vehicles.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Private Placement, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Grande West's expectations include uncertainties relating to the receipt of final approval from the TSX-V; and other risk and uncertainties disclosed in Grande West's reports and documents filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time. Grande West's forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made. Grande West assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

