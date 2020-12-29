

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alkermes plc (ALKS) said the FDA has acknowledged receipt of the company's New Drug Application resubmission for ALKS 3831 for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and adults with bipolar I disorder. The FDA classified the resubmission as a complete, Class 2 response to the Complete Response Letter issued in November 2020. The new PDUFA target action date is June 1, 2021.



ALKS 3831 is composed of samidorphan, a new molecular entity, co-formulated with the established antipsychotic agent, olanzapine, in a single bilayer tablet.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALKERMES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de