At the request of Heliospectra, Heliospectra equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 30, 2020. Security name: Heliospectra AB TO2 ----------------------------------- Short name: HELIO TO2 ----------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015193560 ----------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 212984 ----------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, SEK 3,10 per share --------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Two [2]option rights gives the right to subscribe for One [1]new share in Heliospectra --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: November 1, 2021 - November 30, 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: November 26, 2021 --------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye Aktiebolag. For further information, please call Redeye Aktiebolag on 08 121 576 90.