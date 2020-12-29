BSSME: A New Fast Track Service in Bali for Foreign Investors in Efforts to Boost Bali's Economy

CANGGU, BALI, INDONESIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Since its lockdown in March 2020, Bali has experienced an economic fallout from the effects of COVID-19, with the local tourism sector and economy significantly impacted. To counteract this, and further rebuild a suffering economy, the Bali Startup Small and Medium Enterprises One-Stop-Shop (BSSME) was established.

During a virtual meeting with Indonesian Governors, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on 1 September, "Bali has taken the biggest economic downturn of all Indonesian provinces. Bali reported a negative growth of 10.98 percent." Hotels, villa businesses, restaurants, and some suburban shopping centers are closed. Historically, the foreign investment itself in Bali has been challenged with local human behavior that is not conducive, and constant government regulation changes making investment opportunities difficult.

According to a newspaper article published in Jakarta Globe, the Indonesian Government sited that Bali's economy relies on more than 80 percent from the tourism sector.

A first for Bali, BSSME has aligned itself with current Indonesian government reform programs. Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Mr. Sandiaga Salahudin Uno, said "together we need to focus on three key points to accelerate the recovery of tourism and the creative economy.

"First is innovation. There must be a fundamental change in terms of infrastructure, culture, culinary, fashion, and everything related to tourism and the creative economy."

"Second, adaptation. We must be able to adapt to the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic. Lastly, collaboration. We must all come together. Millions of jobs were affected in the tourism sector and creative economy. This is what we must strive for so that job opportunities will begin, to contribute to people's livelihoods."

BSSME aims to attract investment to support the economic recovery of Bali by offering foreign investors a new fast track service to establish a foreign investment company (PMA) the next business day. This startup also aims to support the most vulnerable in rural communities and contribute to a more inclusive economy.

Furthermore, the startup established its own impact initiative focusing on supporting indigenous rural women living in low-income areas on the island, women who have children, women who are widows, and divorcees. They established a collaboration with the IDEP Foundation Bali and are now marching towards impacting the first 100 families.

BSSME Spokeswoman, Intan Westlake said, "The mission is to make Bali more conducive to foreign investment, to collaborate with the Indonesian local and national government, and to create a more sustainable investment environment for Bali."

She continued, "We started offering investors a 'one business day' timeline service to establish a foreign investment company, known as a PMA or Perseroan Terbatas Penanaman Modal Asing. This is the first time in Bali that this service to foreign investors is available."

Timely, as the Indonesian government unfolds the new Omnibus Bill, a progressive list of reforms are to make Indonesia more globally competitive.

As part of ongoing reforms, Bali Startup Small Medium Enterprise One Stop Shop will announce new and exciting advisory and consultancy services as these reforms are released.

"As part of our advisory and consultancy service, we offer two-year investor visas for investors and family visas. We at Bali Startup SME One-Stop-Shop want to contribute to the economic recovery of Bali in a sustainable approach," added Westlake.

BSSME established its own impact initiative focusing on supporting indigenous rural women living in low-income areas on the island, women who have children, women who are widows, and divorcees. They collaboration with the IDEP Foundation Bali and are now marching towards impacting the first 100 families.

IDEP Foundation Executive Director, Muchamad Awal, is grateful for the collaboration and stated, "To our beneficiaries, this support is tremendously meaningful and very effective in helping them to ease their current extreme economic burden."

For more information about Bali Startup Small Medium Enterprise One Stop Shop, email press@bali-startup-sme.org.

Media Contact

Company: BSSME

Contact: Intan Westlake

E-mail: press@bali-startup-sme.org

Telephone: +62-8113-960-998

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bali-Startup-Small-Medium-Enterprise-One-Stop-Shop-107320241080442

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/balistartupsmeonestopshop

SOURCE: BSSME

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/622501/A-New-Fast-Track-Service-in-Bali-for-Foreign-Investors-in-Efforts-to-Boost-Balis-Economy