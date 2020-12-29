The advanced X-ray visualization systems market is poised to grow by USD 339.53 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

The report on the advanced X-ray visualization systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the presence of hybrid imaging modalities.

The advanced X-ray visualization systems market analysis includes the product and geography. This study identifies the presence of reimbursements in developed countries as one of the prime reasons driving the advanced X-ray visualization systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The advanced X-ray visualization systems market covers the following areas:

Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market Sizing

Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market Forecast

Advanced X-Ray Visualization Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Cefla SC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

PerkinElmer Inc.

Planmeca Group

Siemens Healthineers AG

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Advanced X-ray visualization systems 2D/3D Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Advanced X-ray visualization systems 3D/4D Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Segmentation by Application

Cardiology

Oncology

Orthodontics

Orthopedic and neurology

Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals and clinics

ASCs

Diagnostic centers

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Cefla SC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hologic Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

PerkinElmer Inc.

Planmeca Group

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

