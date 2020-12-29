Technavio has been monitoring the carpet cleaning products market and it is poised to grow by USD 335.55 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005234/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Carpet Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Click Get a Free sample report in minutes
Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the carpet cleaning products market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to increase compared to market growth in 2019.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by end-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
Thecommercial segment led the market in 2019.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The increased adoption of carpet flooring is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
3M Co., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Church Dwight Co. Inc., Diversey Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Procter Gamble Co. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The inclination toward hygiene and cleanliness are driving the market. However, high competition from unorganized players will challenge market growth.
- How big is the North American market?
30%of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Household Cleaning Products Market- The household cleaning products market is segmented by product (surface cleaners, dishwashing products, toilet cleaners, and other cleaning agents), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market- The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented by end-user (commercial, residential, and coin-operated) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. 3M Co., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Church Dwight Co. Inc., Diversey Inc., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., The Clorox Co., and The Procter Gamble Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the inclination toward hygiene and cleanliness offers immense growth opportunities, high competition from unorganized players is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this carpet cleaning products market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Carpet Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
The carpet cleaning products market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR45762
Carpet Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The carpet cleaning products market report covers the following areas:
- Carpet Cleaning Products Market Size
- Carpet Cleaning Products Market Trends
- Carpet Cleaning Products Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies increased adoption of carpet flooring as one of the prime reasons driving the carpet cleaning product market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Carpet Cleaning Products Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist carpet cleaning products market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the carpet cleaning products market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the carpet cleaning products market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of carpet cleaning products market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3M Co.
- BISSELL Homecare Inc.
- Church Dwight Co. Inc.
- Diversey Inc.
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- S. C. Johnson Son Inc.
- Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
- The Clorox Co.
- The Procter Gamble Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005234/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/