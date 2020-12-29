Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Releasing G2 Visual Alerts on January 1st

New Product Enables All Devices to Receive Alerts Which is Critical in Times of Emergency

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce a new product release of G2 Visual Alerts on January 1st.

Visual alerts allows for a message (both text and image) to be sent to any device in a school districts ecosystem. For example, the principal of a school can quickly log in (even from their mobile device) to G2's communicator software and choose either a preset alert or a custom alert to any 'zone' in the ecosystem or the entire school building. Visual Alerts works with Android (interactive flat panels), Mac OS, Windows, and Chrome.

For more information and a demo, please visit: G2 Visual Alerts.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The product will be priced as individual licenses per device and will be sold as an annualized license with multiple years being able to be purchased upfront. So essentially every digital device in the building could get an alert immediately on their device if an intruder had entered the building and lockdown was required."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

