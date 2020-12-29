vivo Announces Picture of the Year and Winning Creations in vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020

-The competition has received over 135,000 entries to compile joy images from the mobile lenses of creators worldwide

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vivo has announced the Picture of the Year and named winning creations in the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020, with participant photographers worldwide conveying outstanding joy images through their mobile lens. As part of vivo's VISION+ initiatives, the success of the awards demonstrates vivo's devotion to mobile photography technology and visual aesthetic exploration. The breath-taking works of winning photographers are now on full display and publicly available, marking a fruitful and promising start to the ongoing vivo VISION+ ecosystem.

Partnering with National Geographic to Explore the Cultural Value of Mobile Photography

Smartphones are providing more people with the capability to experience the joy of photo creation in this modern era of visual expression. vivo announced VISION+ in September 2020, a visual content ecosystem for the global market with "JOY IMAGE" at its core. As an important component of the VISION+ initiative, vivo has partnered with National Geographic for the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020, which focuses on exceptional imaging and optics that can capture the essence of individual emotions and humanistic culture. Global creators were invited to discover, capture and communicate through their smartphone cameras.

After a two-month submission period, vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020 received over 135,000 mobile photo and video entries from nine countries including the United Kingdom, France, Spain, China, Vietnam and etc. A total of 37 exceptional creations were ultimately selected by a panel of judges composed of the world's top photographers and imaging experts including Steve McCurry and Michael Halsband. This series of mobile images individually reflect the human stories and landscapes around the world in 2020.

Illuminating the Joy of the World in Photos

A multitude of photo creators managed to interpret the joys of everyday life before their eyes with mobile photos in different styles, from vibrant portraits and spectacular landscapes to splendid nights and fleeting memories.

There are six categories under the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020, including Portrait, Night, Landscape, Motion, Memories, and Story. A range of awards were also offered in this contest, including "Picture of the Year", "Category Winners", "Honorable Mention" and "Category Finalists". vivo named Zhang Yu's creation, Daily Life of Four "Big Mouth Monsters", as the Picture of the Year in the vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards 2020.

Zhang Yu surmised that kids call the gesture as seen in the photo, where one's hand is tucked into an outstretched shirt collar as a "Big Mouth Monster". The moment that kids are playing in the shape of "Big Mouth Monsters" was captured by the creator with his smartphone, serving as a shining beacon of hope in the midst of a difficult 2020.

Camping Night with Beloved Friends, a creation by Rifqi Moch Lutpi from Indonesia, was awarded with the "Honorable Mention" award. This photograph displays three beloved friends chatting beside a burning bonfire in a dark night. The creator expressed subtle thinking, "In my life, camping is the most exciting story, the greatest moment… We should enjoy every moment in life and live it to the fullest with a rich variety of activities."

A multitude of excellent mobile photo submissions across the Portrait, Night, Landscape, Motion, Memories and Story competitive categories. Under the Story category in the form of mobile video imaging, Opera Watch, the winning submission by Chen Lei from China, focuses on a traditional Sichuan Opera troupe that brings human-culture co-existence to life in smooth scenes with folk drum music.

The outstanding winning creations are currently made public and available for viewing on the vivo VISION+ official website (https://visionplus.vivo.com/), including Steelwool with Bridge, a creation by Pyae Phyo Aung from Myanmar under the Night category, Balinese Woman, a creation by Arief Satria from Indonesia under the Portrait category, and Replicate, a creation by Lin Haibo from China under the Memories category, revealing incredibly fascinating works of mobile photography.

Delving Deep into Mobile Photography to Enable More Creativity with Innovation

vivo is a leading product-driven global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. In 25 years of technology-based growth, vivo has always communicated with users attentively to proactively serve their needs.

Providing the masses with the best tool of self-expression and creativity for humanized professional imaging is the mantra of vivo as a technology brand. vivo wishes that more people can redirect their focus on the warmer details in real life, record touching emotions of everyday happenings and share these feelings with the world. Going forward, vivo will continue to collaborate with creators to enable more humanized professional photography that better meets the needs of users, and ultimately fulfill its cultural responsibility as a brand with 380 million users.

END

About vivo

vivo is a leading, product-driven, global technology company, with its core business focusing on smart devices and intelligent services. vivo is committed to connecting users around the globe, through design of exciting and innovative smartphones and companion devices, as well as services which integrate technology and design thinking in unique and creative ways. Following the company core values, which include innovation, consumer orientation and benfen*, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of becoming a leading, long-lasting, world-class enterprise.

With headquarters in China, supported by a network of 9 R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo and San Diego, vivo is focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up five production hubs (including brand authorized manufacturing center), across China, South- and Southeast Asia, with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 30 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 380 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to build technology for good.

Please stay informed of vivo's news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392779/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392780/image_2.jpg