TraceSafe Inc.: Successful Partnership Between TraceSafe and Cayman Islands Government Minimizes Spread of COVID-19

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 29, 2020 / Tracesafe Inc., ("TraceSafe") (CSE:TSF) a global leader in wearable safety tech, including contact tracing and quarantine management, is pleased to partner with the Cayman Islands Government to deploy its full suite of contact tracing solutions branded "Stay Safe Cayman."

Since October 2020, TraceSafe has been the exclusive provider of contact tracing solutions for the Caymans, serving every inbound traveller. And as of December 2020, the island nation has avoided a major outbreak of the deadly virus.

As new mutations of COVID-19 emerge, governments looking to monitor inbound travellers and trace infections are following the Cayman Islands' lead. TraceSafe is in active discussions with global leaders to develop custom solutions that can be deployed efficiently at a provincial, state, or national level.

"Due to the fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cayman Islands looked to TraceSafe to develop 'Stay Safe Cayman' to help them reopen inbound flights. They needed a wearable solution that would be comfortable to wear and easily to implement at the national level," stated Wayne Lloyd, CEO of TraceSafe Inc. "The iMSafe technology solution, developed by TraceSafe, includes a lightweight, hypoallergenic, waterproof, latex-free, hospital grade wristband, a mobile app for users, and a web dashboard for the monitoring station," says Premier of the Cayman Islands, Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

"Stay Safe Cayman" includes TraceSafe's entire suite of technology solutions, including smart wristbands, an administration platform, and a custom mobile app. "Thanks to the efforts of our government," says Hon. Dwayne Seymour, Minister of Health, Fundraising, Culture and Housing. "We've been very successful in eradicating COVID-19 from our shores and keeping it out of our communities."

TraceSafe has become the de facto quarantine management solution for government agencies around the globe who have implemented inbound traveler and community quarantines, including Hong Kong, Singapore, India, and Canada. In November 2020, the technology company confirmed it had won the Singapore National Innovation Challenge award for its wearable safety technology. And in Canada, TraceSafe technology has been deployed by the Alberta provincial government in conjunction with Hockey Canada for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. The deployment in the Cayman Islands is similar to the quarantine management solution TraceSafe delivered for the Hong Kong International Airport.

