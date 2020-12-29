EXCHANGE NOTICE 2020 29 DECEMBER 2020 SHARES Change of ICB industry classification of Marimekko Corporation Marimekko Corporation has a new industry classification. Please see details below. Marimekko Corporation New ICB industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary New super sector: 4020 Consumer Products and Services Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services ********************** TIEDOTE 29.12.2020 OSAKKEET Muutos Marimekko Oyj:n ICB-toimialaluokituksessa Marimekko Oyj:n uusi ICB-toimialaluokitus on: Marimekko Oyj Uusi toimiala: 40 Kulutushyödykkeet Ylätoimialaluokka: 4020 Kulutustuotteet ja -palvelut Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services