Technvaio forecast the global helicopter-based transportation market to grow by USD 1.29 billion during 2021-2025. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 3%.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Helicopter-based Transportation Market Analysis Report by End-user (Energy industry, MCL, and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The helicopter-based transportation market is driven by the rise of super medium helicopters. In addition, the growing mining industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the helicopter-based transportation market.

The decline in oil prices globally resulted in a significant reduction in the operational costs of offshore oil companies. This has increased the use of super-medium helicopters in the oil and gas industry. Super medium helicopters are less expensive to operate than new-build heavy helicopters. Also, the operational cost of these helicopters is similar to the operational costs of a medium helicopter, but with an increased passenger capacity. For example, a super medium helicopter can carry 16 passengers to 150 NM, which is an average distance of offshore sites, and even beyond without the need for shedding weight. Such benefits are increasing the adoption of super-medium helicopters, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Five Helicopter-based Transportation Companies:

AIR CENTER HELICOPTERS

AIR CENTER HELICOPTERS operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of helicopter-based transportation services including Executive VIP/VVIP transport as well as Offshore Ship/Platform services.

Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd.

Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of helicopter-based transportation services including private charter as well as cargo charter.

Bristow Group Inc.

Bristow Group Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers SAR operations in nations such as Australia, Canada, Norway, Russia, the UK, and the US.

Central Helicopter Services AG

Central Helicopter Services AG operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers a wide range of helicopter-based transportation services including transfer flights in Switzerland.

CHC Group LLC

CHC Group LLC operates its business through the Unified segment. The company provides transportation services to the offshore sites of oil and gas companies around the world.

Helicopter-based Transportation Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

Energy industry size and forecast 2020-2025

MCL size and forecast 2020-2025

Others size and forecast 2020-2025

Helicopter-based Transportation Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2025)

North America size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA size and forecast 2020-2025

South America size and forecast 2020-2025

