The immunohematology market is poised to grow by USD 846.80 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005367/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Immunohematology Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Worried about the impact of COVID-19 on your business? Here is an exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, The impact of lockdown, and Customer behavior.

Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

The report on the immunohematology market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for blood banks and its potential to increase sales.

The immunohematology market analysis includes the product, geography, key vendors, and application. This study identifies the paradigm shift toward molecular immunohematology as one of the prime reasons driving the immunohematology market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters

The immunohematology market covers the following areas:

Immunohematology Market Sizing

Immunohematology Market Forecast

Immunohematology Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Becton, Dickinson, and Co.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

CSL Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Grifols SA

Immucor Inc.

Merck KGaA

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Influenza Diagnostics Market- The influenza diagnostics market is segmented by end-user (hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic and research centers, and home care) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Cell Culture Market- The cell culture market is segmented by product (consumables and equipment) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Analyzers and systems Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Reagents Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Blood-related diseases

HIV

Hepatitis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Hospitals

Blood banks

Diagnostic laboratories

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

CSL Ltd.

Danaher Corp.

Grifols SA

Immucor Inc.

Merck KGaA

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005367/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/