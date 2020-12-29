The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market is poised to grow by USD 935.80 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
The report on the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing global awareness about medical aesthetics.
The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market analysis include technology, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the availability of unconventional treatments as one of the prime reasons driving the aesthetic lasers and energy devices market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The aesthetic lasers and energy devices market cover the following areas:
Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Sizing
Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Forecast
Aesthetic Lasers And Energy Devices Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Candela Corp.
- Cutera Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- El.En. Spa
- Fotona d.o.o.
- Hologic Inc.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Laser Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Light Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- RF Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Candela Corp.
- Cutera Inc.
- Cynosure Inc.
- El.En. Spa
- Fotona d.o.o.
- Hologic Inc.
- Lumenis Ltd.
- Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
