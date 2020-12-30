The interactive voice response system market is poised to grow by USD 2.61 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Interactive Voice Response System Market 2021-2025
The report on the interactive voice response system market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of calls.
The interactive voice response system market analysis includes technology, deployment, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the increasing need to improve customer relationship management (CRM) as one of the prime reasons driving the interactive voice response system market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The interactive voice response system market covers the following areas:
Interactive Voice Response System Market Sizing
Interactive Voice Response System Market Forecast
Interactive Voice Response System Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Speech technology Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dual-tone technology Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premises Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AT&T Inc.
- Atos SE
- Avaya Holdings Corp.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Concentrix Corp.
- NEC Corp.
- NICE Ltd.
- Nuance Communications Inc.
- RingCentral Inc.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Contacts:
