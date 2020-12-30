The central venous catheters market is poised to grow by USD 138.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The report on the central venous catheters market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic disorders.

The central venous catheters market analysis includes property, product, design, end-user, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the introduction of healthcare reforms and safety guidelines as one of the prime reasons driving the central venous catheters market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The central venous catheters market covers the following areas:

Central Venous Catheters Market Sizing

Central Venous Catheters Market Forecast

Central Venous Catheters Market Analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market segmentation by Product

Tunneled central venous catheters

Non-tunneled central venous catheters

Market segmentation by Design

Single lumen central venous catheters

Double lumen central venous catheters

Multi-lumen central venous catheters

Market segmentation by End-user

Hospitals

ASCs

Others

Market Segmentation by Property

Market segments

Comparison by Property

Non-antimicrobial Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Antimicrobial Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Property

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cook Medical LLC

Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

ISOMed

Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Smiths Medical Inc.

Teleflex Inc.

Vygon SA

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

