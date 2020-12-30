The central venous catheters market is poised to grow by USD 138.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the central venous catheters market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of chronic disorders.
The central venous catheters market analysis includes property, product, design, end-user, geography, and key vendors. This study identifies the introduction of healthcare reforms and safety guidelines as one of the prime reasons driving the central venous catheters market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The central venous catheters market covers the following areas:
Central Venous Catheters Market Sizing
Central Venous Catheters Market Forecast
Central Venous Catheters Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Becton, Dickinson and Co.
- Cook Medical LLC
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- ISOMed
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Smiths Medical Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Vygon SA
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market segmentation by Product
- Tunneled central venous catheters
- Non-tunneled central venous catheters
Market segmentation by Design
- Single lumen central venous catheters
- Double lumen central venous catheters
- Multi-lumen central venous catheters
Market segmentation by End-user
- Hospitals
- ASCs
- Others
Market Segmentation by Property
- Market segments
- Comparison by Property
- Non-antimicrobial Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Antimicrobial Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Property
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cook Medical LLC
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- ISOMed
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Smiths Medical Inc.
- Teleflex Inc.
- Vygon SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
