Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JAZX ISIN: SE0006371126 Ticker-Symbol: 7V3 
Frankfurt
30.12.20
08:05 Uhr
6,400 Euro
+0,400
+6,67 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANTARGIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANTARGIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3906,51009:01
PR Newswire
30.12.2020 | 08:46
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New number of shares and votes in Cantargia

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The number of shares and votes in Cantargia AB (publ) has changed due to the recently completed directed share issue (for further information, see the company's press releases on 15 and 16 December 2020). Through the share issue, the number of shares and votes in Cantargia increased by 9,100,548. Today, on the last trading day of the month, there are in total 100,192,737 shares and votes in Cantargia.

For further information, please contact:
Göran Forsberg, CEO
Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60
E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 30 December 2020.

About Cantargia
Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04, is being studied clinically as combination therapy with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy show a higher response rate than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/new-number-of-shares-and-votes-in-cantargia,c3260696

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3260696/1353294.pdf

Release

CANTARGIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.