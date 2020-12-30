Anzeige
30.12.2020 | 10:04
VyOS Universal Router on Azure achieves Co-Sell Ready Status

BARCELONA, Spain, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentrium, the company that provides VyOS Universal Router on public clouds and support services, today announced it achieved "co-sell ready" status for VyOS Universal Router on Azure. Microsoft's co-sell ready status allows Sentrium to work together with Microsoft's sales organization, as well as other Microsoft partners, to bring advanced networking capabilities to their Azure deployments. This collaboration will be beneficial for mutual customers and Azure CSPs which additional incentivized when selling VyOS Universal Router on Azure.

Sentrium-Vyos Logo

"We are proud to receive such a recognition from a leading cloud platform provider and help Azure customers meet their networking needs," said Yuriy Andamasov, Sentrium CEO.

About VyOS

VyOS is an open source network operating system. Its slogan is "a universal router" because it supports multiple deployment scenarios and roles: bare metal hardware from small boards to large servers, all popular virtualization platforms including VMware, KVM, and Microsoft Hyper-V, and multiple clouds including Microsoft Azure.

VyOS supports multiple dynamic routing protocols, VPN solutions, and other network routing and security features, available through a unified stateful CLI and an HTTP API for management automation.

About Sentrium

Sentrium S.L. is a company started by VyOS maintainers to provide commercial services for VyOS and ensure its sustainable development. Since 2015, it has grown from a small consultancy with three employees to a self-funded company with a 1.1m revenue in 2020.

https://vyos.io

Contact

Daniil Baturin
daniil@vyos.io

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1135214/Sentrium_Vyos_Logo.jpg

