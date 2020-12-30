Nasdaq Copenhagen has, at the request of the member and as a result of the member's and the Exchange's Brexit planning, decided to suspend cash equity memberships of Goldman Sachs International. The cash Equity memberships will be suspended after the close of business on the 30th of December. Member name INET ID Last day of trading Date of suspension Goldman Sachs International GSI 30th of December 31st of December For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=834723