Global Derivatives Visionary Larry Shover Joins D. Alexander Capital, Accelerates Revolutionary Research and Pioneering Investment Model

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / ?????????????????????????Chief Investment Officer Larry Shover joins D. Alexander Capital, pioneers of the vertically integrated owner-operated investment model that's creating a new real estate asset class, bringing 35 years of revolutionary research and category leadership across diverse global industries and capital markets including derivatives trading, institutional portfolio risk management, residential real estate and development and network media.

From 1985-2018, Shover's career has been centered on developing inventive financial methods and risk-management models for individuals and large institutions alike. Throughout his 35-year career, Shover has applied his work as a derivatives trader and public fund manager, serving as an executive at some of the largest, most progressive derivatives firms including Susquehanna Investment Group and Chicago Research and Trading, along with nine years as President of Lake Index Company.

For the past decade, Shover has been the trusted source for the top business and financial authorities with three to five weekly appearances on Bloomberg TV, FOX NEWS, FOX BUSINESS, SKY NEWS, RFD-TV, and TD Ameritrade Network. Over the last six months, he has been a source for insight, quoted in the financial press, Business Week, LA Times, Norwegian Business Daily, NY Times, WSJ, and Washington Post. Shover is serving his second term on the Investment Oversight Group Board of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

A columnist and twice-published author, Shover graduated from the University of Pennsylvania - The Wharton School - in 1986 with a B.S. degree in Economics and English.

"We're pioneering a model that adheres to evolving consumer preferences and aligning the value equation of a home. Larry is a renowned financial visionary and among the brightest minds in the world in his craft, an unparalleled fit as we forecast the future of living. His wealth of experience leading diverse yet correlating financial sectors and inventive methods will accelerate our research and mission at D. Alexander. I couldn't be more excited to have Larry's experience and leadership part of the team," said Alex Allison, D. Alexander Capital, founder and CEO.

At the forefront of creating a new asset class, D. Alexander is filling the gap between the alternative stay second home rental market - the fastest-growing segment of lodging - and the radical evolution in how the world lives, plays and works. As Chief Investment Officer, Shover will oversee the development of the company's institutional growth efforts, and accelerate its unique model.

"D. Alexander is on the cutting edge of the fastest-growing segment of lodging and developing economic models of the future. You can learn a lot about a company by their team, vision, and track record - Alex's early foresight and vision around the economic evolution of real estate underway due to changes in lifestyle, alongside his research and inventive model behind D. Alexander, are way ahead of their time. Across the board, the core team and the people behind the company are the best of the best - they're chasing the future of home, rethinking its value and preservation while enhancing the world we live in. Together, we can make a huge impact on the future," said Larry Shover, D. Alexander Capital, Chief Investment Officer.

Alongside Shover's prolific expertise, D. Alexander and its founding investors include some of the world's top category creators and leaders across residential real estate, short-term rental and alternative stay sectors, and asset-based investing, including Doug Brien and Colin Wiel, founders of Waypoint Homes and Mynd Property Management; Ivy and David Zelman of Zelman & Associates; Scott Shatford of AirDNA; Ben Kinney of Ben Kinney Companies; Ryan Gilbert of Propel Venture Partners and founding advisor to Square; and executives from category-creating companies such as Facebook, Visa, and BlackRock.

"The D. Alexander team forecasts 10 years ahead while moving with the market, reflected in March with the release of their Destination Isolation campaign during the onset of the pandemic and development of Destination Plans, a first-of-its-kind product delivering flexibility and homes for living remotely for two weeks to months on end. This long-term outlook, balanced with adaptability is a formula for success and scale in the years to come," said Larry Shover, Chief Investment Officer, D. Alexander.

About D. Alexander Capital

D. Alexander Capital is on a mission to create a new asset class, centered on maximizing the value and utility of homes to live, work, and play. Backed by the world's top category leaders and pioneers, D. Alexander Capital is a vertically integrated real estate investment platform that owns and manages homes in destination-oriented locations, operated with radical consistency and a tech-enabled experience in every home.

