Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 30
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 29-December-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|191.49p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|194.22p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP13.70m
|Net borrowing level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 29-December-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|75.02p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|76.17p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP32.08m
|Net borrowing level:
|22%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de