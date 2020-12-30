City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 29-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 191.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 194.22p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.70m

Net borrowing level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 29-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 76.17p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP32.08m

Net borrowing level: 22%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528