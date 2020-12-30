

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The volume of various COVID metrics in the United States rebounded on Wednesday, reporting the highest number of daily deaths and total hospitalizations ever recorded in the country.



On the same day, the first known case of the new Covid-19 variant in the United States has been confirmed.



The news that the new coronavirus strain was already circulating in the country was confirmed by Colorado governor Jared Polis. The infected patient, who is in his 20s, is in isolation in Elbert County near Denver, Polis said in a statement on Tuesday.



According to experts, the new variant is considered to be more transmissible than the previous strains of coronavirus.



With 3669 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 338632, as per the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. This is the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.



That means 1 in 1000 Americans have succumbed to the deadly disease, on the basis of the US Census Bureau's 2019 population estimate (328,239,523).



With the admission of more than 3000 coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals Tuesday, the national total increased to 124686, as per the latest update published by COVID Tracking Project on Wednesday.



Out of this, 22,838 patients are admitted in Intensive Care Units.



After a gap of 10 days, daily new case rate again crossed the 200000 mark.



With 2,06,965 new cases reporting across the country in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients infected with the disease increased to 19515430.



The national Covid test positivity average rate increased to 11.09 percent.



'Holiday reporting delays are still markedly affecting testing, case, and deaths figures', COVID Tracking Project said on Twitter.



AstraZeneca announced Wednesday that its COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency supply in the United Kingdom. India is now expected to approve it soon.



