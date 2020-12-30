Innovative Medicines Canada / Médicaments novateurs Canada: Delaying Implementation of PMPRB's Regulations an Opportunity to Protect Patient Access to Medicines and Vaccines Says Innovative Medicines Canada

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Innovative Medicines Canada issued the following statement today in response to news from Health Canada that implementation of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board's amended Regulations will be delayed to July 1, 2021:

"We support Health Canada's decision to delay the implementation of the Patented Medicine Prices Review Board's amended Regulations until July 1, 2021. This is good news for Canadian patients concerned about the negative impact the regulations will have on their access to new medicines.

"The middle of a global pandemic is not the time to implement measures that will distract from the fight against COVID-19. Additionally, and as a majority of stakeholders to the PMPRB consultation processes have consistently indicated, these changes will also have a negative impact on patients' access to potentially life-saving medicines and vaccines, and on investments in Canada's vitally important life sciences sector. That is why our industry, patient groups and other life sciences stakeholders have repeatedly called for a delay in their implementation and a wholesale reconsideration of the new regime.

"This delay provides the time and the opportunity for government to work closely with industry, patients and other health system stakeholders on a better path forward. To that end, industry has put forward a proposal that would allow the government to achieve its public policy objectives without undermining patient access to potentially life-saving medicines, clinical trials in Canada, or investment in the country's life sciences sector."

Innovative Medicines Canada is the national voice of Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. We advocate for policies that enable the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines and vaccines that improve the lives of all Canadians. We support our members' commitment to being valued partners in the Canadian healthcare system.

