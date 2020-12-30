DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Dec-2020 / 12:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc LEI Number: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/12/2020) of GBP172.2m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 29/12/2020) of GBP172.2m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 29/12/2020 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including 2,283.77p 7,540,321 unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding 2,283.14p unaudited current period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 2,130.00p Discount to NAV 6.73% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2020 to 29/12/2020 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 17.99 2 Hill & Smith Holdings Plc 13.23 Ordinary 25p 3 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 9.39 4 Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p 9.20 5 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc 8.79 Ordinary 26.9231p 6 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 8.48 7 Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 7.23 10p 8 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 6.09 9 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 2.32 10 Vitec Group plc Ordinary 20p 2.26 11 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.24 12 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 2.11 13 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 2.00 Ordinary 25p 14 Bellway Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.53 15 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 1.45 16 Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p 1.44 17 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.89 18 National Grid Plc Ordinary 0.76 11.395p 19 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.72 20 GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p 0.60 21 Santander UK 10.375% Non 0.40 Cumulative Preferred 22 Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p 0.37 23 LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p 0.33 24 Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p 0.11 25 Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p 0.04 26 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.00 27 Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p 0.00 ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 90604 EQS News ID: 1157926 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 30, 2020 07:30 ET (12:30 GMT)