As a result of the Nasdaq Stockholm's Brexit planning, Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to suspend following entities' membership(s) across all asset classes as of December 31, 2020 Member name Last day of trading Date of suspension Barclays Capital Securities Limited Plc 30th of December 31st of December Citigroup Global Markets Limited 30th of December 31st of December DRW Global Markets Ltd. 30th of December 31st of December Instinet Europe Limited 30th of December 31st of December JP Morgan Securities Plc 30th of December 31st of December Merrill Lynch International 30th of December 31st of December Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. 30th of December 31st of December Tower Research Capital Europe Limited 30th of December 31st of December XTX Markets Limited 30th of December 31st of December Mako Global Derivatives Partnership LLP 30th of December 31st of December RBC Europe Limited 30th of December 31st of December HSBC Bank plc 30th of December 31st of December Redburn (Europe) Limited 30th of December 31st of December Barclays Bank PLC 30th of December 31st of December Goldman Sachs International 30th of December 31st of December NatWest Markets Plc 30th of December 31st of December TFS Derivatives Limited 30th of December 31st of December BGC Brokers LP. 30th of December 31st of December Cantor Fitzgerald Europe 30th of December 31st of December GFI Securities Limited 30th of December 31st of December ICAP Securities Limited 30th of December 31st of December Sunrise Brokers LLP 30th of December 31st of December Mariana Capital Markets LLP 30th of December 31st of December RJ O'Brien Limited 30th of December 31st of December Vantage Capital Markets LLP 30th of December 31st of December For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Julian Butterworth or Nikolaj Kosakewitsch telephone +46 8 405 6000 Nasdaq Stockholm