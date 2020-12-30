Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-12-30 14:00 CET -- As a result of the Exchange's Brexit planning, Nasdaq Tallinn has decided to suspend Instinet Europe Limited membership as of December 31, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +372 640 8847 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de