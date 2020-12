As a result of the Exchange's Brexit planning, Nasdaq Vilnius has decided to suspend Instinet Europe Limited membership as of December 31, 2020. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.