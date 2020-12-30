RAD Technology Medical Systems to Expand their Patented Modular Building Portfolio

LUGANO, Switzerland, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RAD Technology Medical Systems (RAD) is pleased to announce they are expanding their portfolio of patented modular healthcare solutions in 2021 with the introduction of a compact shielding facility designed to accommodate the latest models of low energy, self-shielded linear accelerators (linacs) that are now available worldwide.

In spite of the global pandemic, RAD has continued to grow and design new radiotherapy facility solutions that will allow hospitals and cancer centers to keep pace with the rapid advancements in radiation therapy equipment and employ the latest treatment techniques to improve outcomes for their patients.

RAD's newest radiotherapy offering will provide end users with three different building configuration options. Customers will be able to pick the configuration they want based on their programming needs and space availability. In addition, they will be able to quickly and easily add space to the facility if and as the need for more arises.

The basic configuration provides a radiotherapy treatment bunker and control room specifically designed to accommodate a low energy self-shielded linac. The second configuration includes gowning space, a restroom and a multipurpose space that can be used as an office, exam room or an alternate entry/waiting area. The final configuration builds upon the first two and provides an additional restroom, nurses' station, waiting & reception and more flex space for exam, office and/or physics/dosimetry. This phased modular approach allows for a variety of configurations ranging from a temporary adjunctive radiotherapy bunker to a complete and permanent standalone radiotherapy treatment facility.

As with all of RAD's facilities, whether permanent or temporary, this new design will be built using off site construction methods leading to less construction taking place on site, minimizing the disruption for doctors, patients and staff. It also takes advantage of RAD's patented granular shielding system. This unique construction method and shielding system allow the bunker to be assembled on site in a matter of days and treating patients in less than a month. By catering to this new breed of low energy, self-shielded equipment which is gaining a foothold in the radiotherapy market, RAD can offer a flexible array of options and deploy a functional and attractive facility with a small footprint at a variety of sites.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio with this new radiotherapy facility that will provide the perfect accommodation for the newest generation of linacs on the market," said Kenneth Wright, RAD's Vice President of Sales and Business Development. "We are looking forward to 2021, and to deploying this new style of bunker and cancer center in Europe and the US."

About RAD Technology Medical Systems, LLC

RAD Technology Medical Systems is a design-build development company that provides modular building systems for the healthcare industry. RAD's facilities are factory fabricated, eliminating the need for lengthy on-site construction, and can be temporary, interim or permanent solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.radtechnology.com or contact us at info@radtechnology.com.

