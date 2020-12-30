The e-bike drive market is poised to grow by USD 5.66 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-bike Drive Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the e-bike drive market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing popularity of the mid-drive motor.
The e-bike drive market analysis includes the market by motor type and geography. This study identifies the traffic snarls due to growing urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the e-bike drive market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The e-bike drive market covers the following areas:
E-bike Drive Market Sizing
E-bike Drive Market Forecast
E-bike Drive Market Analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Motor type
- Market segments
- Comparison by motor type
- Hub motor Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Mid-drive motor Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by motor type
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Price driver Inflation
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BionX International Corp.
- Brose Fahrzeugteile SE Co.
- COMP DRIVES sro
- Continental AG
- Panasonic Corp.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Shimano Inc.
- SPORTTECH Handels GmbH
- Yamaha Corp.
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
