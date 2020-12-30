Louie Torres, CEO of Unleashed Marketing, Launches Program that Teaches Dog Trainers How to Get More Clients than Ever

Torres' New Program Offers Tips and Advice on How Dog Trainers Can Scale their Business by Coaching on Client Acquisition and Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Louie Torres, CEO of Unleashed Marketing, is pleased to announce a new program that teaches dog trainers how to get more clients and scale their business by focusing on sales and unique client attraction techniques.

To learn more about Torres and his program, book a free strategy call here: https://www.unleashedmarketing.co/strategycall.

As Torres noted, he understands that 2020 has been an exceptionally challenging year for many business owners, including dog trainers, who typically meet one-on-one with their four-legged clients.

He also knows, through his work in the field, that 3 percent of dog owners are ready to hire a trainer right now, 17 percent are still looking and could benefit from retargeting ads and some "nurturing" in this arena, 20 percent are aware that their precious pooch could use some training but have not yet started looking online for trainers, and 60 percent have no idea that some of these bad doggy habits are easy to change with the help of a professional dog trainer.

All of this knowledge inspired Torres to create and launch his new program for dog trainers, which he said will help them to find where their audience is and how to get to them to buy faster than ever, as well as to not be afraid to invest in quality marketing.

Even though Torres' program was launched fairly recently, he is already getting dozens of positive reviews posted to his website from satisfied clients.

"In the last 30 days, we've had over 90 leads come in, and from there, it's increased our net sales $10,000, and that's just in one month," said Steve from Through the Leash in a video review.

"It's exploded. It really has."

As part of his program, Torres will also teach them the importance of not undercharging for their services.

"They work hard for kibbles and bits, all because they don't know how to efficiently market their services to get an unlimited flux of leads begging for their help," Torres said, adding that he is looking forward to meeting and working with dog trainers and teaching them the secrets of success.

About Louie Torres and Unleashed Marketing:

Louie Torres, CEO of Unleashed Marketing, helps dog trainers grow their business, develop sales skills, and approach their customers with ease.

