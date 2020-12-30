Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.12.2020
WKN: A2QG47 ISIN: GB00BSQXQ119 Ticker-Symbol: 9KD 
Stuttgart
30.12.20
08:05 Uhr
0,366 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.12.2020 | 16:46
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lombard Capital PLC - Result of AGM

Lombard Capital PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 30

LOMBARD CAPITAL PLC

("Lombard" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

Lombard announces that at the annual general meeting of the Company, held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The directors of Lombard Capital Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Brent Fitzpatrick

Tel: 07718 883813

AQSE Corporate Adviser:

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Limited

Nick Michaels: 020 3772 0021

© 2020 PR Newswire
