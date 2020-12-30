VIP-Media: Meet Dewayne Moore: The Former College Athlete And Professional Who Is Supporting Future Sport Stars Through His Foundation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / The world of sports as well as the world of business can be cruel, harsh, and unforgiving, and even more so when it comes to physical contact sports such as boxing, rugby, hockey, and football just to name a few. This is why it is important someone like Dewayne Moore is around to support and help future sports stars.

There have always been young people with great talent and abilities who are starting to shine and excel within their professional leagues, following their dreams of reaching and surpassing their sports idols or being the next Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Toni Romo, Joe Montana, and many other great sports stars. But without the correct guidance they maybe couldn't accomplish their goals

Fortunately, there are people like Dewayne, who is a former college athlete and professional, who supports and helps future sport stars through the Dewayne Moore Foundation.

"I am a former college and professional athlete. For people to go before me to pave the way I feel it is now my responsibility to continue to pave for the athletes behind me. I teach ambitious athletes how to make their dreams come true." Dewayne shares.

Dewayne is a former football player and coach convert, who has a passion for healthy transformation in individuals, organizations, and the world. Growing up in a single-parent home, Dewayne began to understand the struggles his mother faced daily to make sure he stayed off the streets and made something of himself. With the help of his grandmother and the church, his mother was determined to help him become the man he is today by establishing an ethic and a drive to reach his full potential.

"Sports have always been a big part of my life and through hard work and dedication, I was able to reach a level that most only dreamed of doing. Thanks to other mentors in my life, such as spiritual leaders and many of my coaches, I was able to push myself and my teammates to never give up, and teach them the right techniques to reach the next level." Dewayne says.

After graduating from California Berkeley University with his Doctorate PhD in Physical therapy, Dewayne was blessed to have experienced playing and coaching in many professional leagues. He has now settled in Birmingham Alabama, with his wife and two children.

"I am blessed to have owned several successful businesses." Dewayne adds. "My passion continues to be helping children and youth improve their quality of life by teaching them the work ethic I learned so many years ago, but also to know God and put their trust in Him in everything they do."

Dewayne manages an athletic performance improvement facility and feels that his responsibility is to be a mentor, a coach, and a role model for athletes. He knew from the very young age of seven that the way forward was within the professional athletic industry.

When talking about business, we also talk about the importance of mindset, which is involved in many aspects of life when you want to achieve something. In the world of sports it is also extremely important to be focused.

"That is one of the most important factors. Your mindset is what fuels your motivation to keep you going. When you want success as much as you want to breathe it doesn't matter the cost or circumstances you find a way to consistently stay on your grind." Dewayne states.

Having the correct mindset along with the right work ethic is one of the things that makes Dewayne stand out from others. For him, his clients' needs are always his priority.

"Their needs become my needs and their goals become my goals." Dewayne says.

In the following months, Dewayne plans to run more small camps and further develop the mental side of the game against the physical side. In doing so, he will continue to help young athletes become the best version of themselves.

Find out more about Dewayne and the Dewayne Moore Foundation here.

