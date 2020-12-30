LITTLE ROCK, AR / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / The high school dropout rate in the United States has declined a bit in recent decades but still remains a serious problem. Add in the COVID-19 pandemic and massive disruptions to the education system, there's even a risk that the US might see an uptick in dropouts in the near future. That's why Dr. Frederick Fields Little Rock, an education expert with decades of experience, is going to offer some tips for parents and teachers worried about dropouts.

"Education is always a challenge, but right now, the times are more challenging than usual," Dr. Frederick Fields Little Rock says. "My thoughts go out to all the parents, teachers, and students working hard to stay on track. And for those at risk of getting off track, we need to circle the wagons and do what we can to reduce the risk of dropouts."

Roughly 1.2 million students drop out of high school each year. That breaks down to about one student dropping out every half minute. Given that most jobs require at least a high school diploma, millions of Americans will face a precarious unemployment situation after they drop out, Frederick Fields Little Rock points out.

"It's always important to remind students about jobs, earnings, and consequences," Dr. Frederick Fields Little Rock notes. "Communication is vital, but you have to be careful not to be overbearing, which can drive students away and ultimately out of school. Yelling, shouting, anything that adds more stress may produce worse results."

Frederick Fields Little Rock on the Battle Against Bullying

Finding out what's wrong and why the student wants to drop out is also important. Often, students aren't dropping out simply because they're bored but instead because they face other issues. Estimates suggest that 10 percent of students who drop out do so because of constant bullying. Frederick Fields Little Rock has long fought and continues to fight against bullying.

"Despite efforts to eradicate bullying, it remains a grave issue," Frederick Fields Little Rock notes. "Talk with your student and try to find out if bullying or something else is pushing them towards dropping out. If so, parents should contact the school administration and surface the problem. They should then demand an immediate and thorough investigation, in an effort to bring closure to the inappropriate behavior."

While some students struggle with math, science, and other academic courses, they may excel in career-oriented learning. Frederick Fields Little Rock notes that some school districts now offer technical training and other options.

"If a student isn't taking traditional subjects, like math, then alternative education opportunities, if available, should be considered," Frederick Fields Little Rock argues. "Society needs hardworking carpenters, electricians, and other skilled labor. Some high schools can provide related training."

Amid COVID-19, even usually focused and bright students may be at risk of dropping out or falling behind. Creating safe spaces for learning and living has always been important. During a global pandemic, a conducive home environment is even more important than before.

"A healthy home free of distraction, that is good for mental health, and well-being is always going to be important," Frederick Fields Little Rock says. "Right now, with COVID-19, it's even more important. Try to cut down on distractions, including family or sibling disagreements, arguments, etc., and create safe, healthy spaces. This will help students perform better in school, which might reduce their risk of dropping out."

If your child has lost interest in school altogether, and counseling, parental advice, etc. is not working, you should immediately contact the school counselor or student services administrator to look for other approved forms of alternative learning options.

