Clean Group Provides COVID-19 Infection Control Office Cleaners in Sydney

SYDNEY, NSW / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2020 / Clean Group, a company based in Sydney, NSW, Australia, is pleased to announce that they can provide COVID-19 infection control cleaners for offices in Sydney and neighbouring areas. Companies and their employees are currently worried about the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Clean Group has a team of commercial cleaners who have been trained in infection control and who can clean, disinfect, and sanitise offices.

Suji Siv, Owner and CEO of the Clean Group, says, "COVID-19 is an infectious disease that can spread through personal contact with an infected person, coughing and sneezing, and other ways. One way to stop the spread of this disease is through regular cleaning, disinfection, and sanitisation. That is why we have a dedicated team of cleaners who have undergone training in COVID-19 infection control through a special cleaning and disinfection procedure that gets rid of germs, bacteria, and viruses, including the coronavirus that causes COVID-19."

Clean Group cleaners will perform coronavirus disinfection and sanitisation procedures for offices, including everything from doors, door handles, floors, window sills, kitchens, lightboards, bathrooms, and more, to prevent workers from getting exposed to the coronavirus. Since the COVID-19 virus can spread very fast, keeping the office always clean and disinfected is one of the ways to prevent it from infecting people.

The Clean Group infection control office cleaners provide a results-driven office cleaning service to ensure that the client's offices continue to function, and the employees remain safe from COVID-19. They will provide an in-depth cleaning, including wiping, sweeping, and moping, of the office, to provide the best possible results. The service provided will include the sanitisation of things that are frequently touched by people, such as the telephone, doors, switchboards, desks, chairs, computer keyboards, and more.

The Clean Group COVID-19 infection control cleaning service is made up of two stages: the basic cleaning stage and the disinfection and sanitising stage. During the basic cleaning stage, the professional cleaners will clean, sweep, wipe, and mop the different parts of the offices, including the floors, doors, bathrooms, windows, bathrooms, kitchens, carpets, etc. to get rid of dust, dirt, grime, and debris from these areas. And during the disinfection and sanitising stage, the professional office cleaners will disinfect and sanitise various things, especially those that are often touched by people, such as equipment, door handles, telephones, lightboards, keyboards, toilet seats, railings, bins, desk, drawers, and more to ensure the elimination of viruses and bacteria.

Despite the assured effectiveness of the cleaning, disinfection, and sanitising services that they provide, the Clean Group cleaners always ensure that the materials and processes they use are environmentally friendly and yet effective. They only use cleaning products that are biodegradable and non-toxic. And they always prefer those products that have been produced organically or by sustainable farming processes. In addition, they always make sure to: minimise the use of water during clean-up operations; minimise the use of strong chemicals by using microfibre technology; avoid using products that contain phosphates and other harmful chemicals, and extend the life of their cleaning equipment through proper maintenance.

Clean Group invests in various green cleaning technologies. These include the use of innovative cleaning equipment and tools, such as the i-mop floor scrubbers and microfibre cleaning cloths. The i-mop floor scrubber is a kind of walk-behind scrubber and dryer equipment. It makes use of twin counter-rotating scrubbers that can effectively get rid of dirt and stains on the floor, with the result that water and chemical use is reduced by as much as 40 percent. Meanwhile, microfibre cloths are synthetic cloths constructed from nylon and polyester. They have a net-like surface that provides a lot of space for trapping dirt and moisture. And these microfibre cloths can trap even the most minute particles of dirt. They are also highly absorbent, which means the use of chemicals and water is greatly reduced.

