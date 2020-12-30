Technavio estimates the global cufflinks market to grow by USD 1.28 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cufflinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the increasing demand for French cuff shirts. However, the increase in the presence of local and unorganized vendors might challenge growth.

Cufflinks Market: Product Landscape

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the premium cufflinks segment. The segment is driven by the increasing introduction of new and innovative products by vendors. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Cufflinks Market: Geography Landscape

34% of the market's growth originated from Europe in 2019. Factors such as the traditional adoption of cufflinks as part of formal wear and the high penetration of cufflinks vendors are driving the growth of the market in Europe.

The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for cufflinks in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Cufflinks Market Vendors:

Armenta Collection

Armenta Collection offers a variety of cufflinks such as cushion cut labradorite diamond cufflinks, rectangle tapestry yellow gold trim cufflinks, 18KT gold shield cufflinks, and lion shield cufflinks.

Burberry Group Plc

Burberry Group Plc operates its business through segments such as Retail/wholesale and Licensing. The company offers various types of cufflinks such as engraved Gold-plated, monogram motif enamel and Palladium-plated, Gold-plated chain-link, check detail square, check detail round, trench button, City Gent, The Punk, Equestrian Knight, check engraved round, check engraved, and mother-of-pearl insert cufflinks.

Cartier International AG

Cartier International AG operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers different types of gold and silver cufflinks.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

