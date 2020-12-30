Technavio estimates the global automotive anti-pinch power window system market to grow by 27 million units, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Anti-pinch Power Window System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is driven by the increased use of safety systems in automotive industry. However, a sharp decline in automobile production and sales might challenge growth.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Application Landscape

Based on the application, the market saw maximum growth in the luxury vehicles segment. The segment is driven by the increasing sales of luxury vehicles, especially luxury SUVs. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market: Geography Landscape

50% of the market's growth originated from APAC in 2019. The increasing adoption of luxury vehicles in emerging economies such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia is the major factor driving the growth of the market in APAC.

China and Japan are the key markets for automotive anti-pinch power window systems in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Major Three Automotive Anti-Pinch Power Window System Market Vendors:

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. operates its business through segments such as AISIN Seiki Group, AISIN Takaoka Group, AISIN AW Group, and ADVICS Group. The company offers power window regulators with anti-pinch system.

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE Co. KG

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Technology for vehicle doors and liftgates, Adjustment systems for front and rear seats, Electric motors and drives, and E-bike drives. The company offers anti-pinch power window regulator drive with integrated electronics including sensors, PWM control, among others.

Continental AG

Continental AG operates its business through segments such as Chassis and Safety, Interior components, Powertrain components, Tires, and ContiTech. The company offers anti-pinch power window lifter control units.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

