Brightstar Corp. (Brightstar), the global leader of end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions, today announced it will sell its 51% stake in Brightstar India to an investment firm of a UK based Family Office. Brightstar is exiting the region as part of its transformation strategy, allowing it to focus on core geographies and streamline operations to better serve its customers across all service areas.

Brightstar India, formerly Beetel Teletech Ltd., a joint venture with Bharti Enterprises, is a leading provider of premium enterprise, networking, and lifestyle solutions in the information, communication, and technology domains.

"This transaction is a key milestone in our transformation strategy. We will continue to evaluate other non-core businesses for strategic alternatives as we focus on key geographies, enhance the customer experience and redefine the device protection landscape," said Rod Millar, CEO, Brightstar. "We are grateful for the strong partnership we have enjoyed with Bharti in India."

"We are thankful for the ability to work with Brightstar over the last five years and look forward to building on that success as we continue to grow the company into the future," said Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director, Brightstar India.

Brightstar's transformation will continue into 2021 with major investments in several world class facilities, including locations in Dallas, Toronto, Japan, the United Kingdom and Australia. Additionally, the company has made massive investments in technology to deliver a better experience for their customers and the approximately 30 million device protection subscribers that count on Brightstar to keep them connected and protected.

About Brightstar Corp.

Brightstar Corp. is a global leader of end-to-end device lifecycle management solutions and the world's fastest growing device protection provider. We work with carrier, retail and enterprise customers in approximately 50 countries, touching every stage of a device's lifecycle, from when it's manufactured to the moment it's time to trade it in and re-market it. To learn more about Brightstar Corp., please visit www.brightstar.com.

