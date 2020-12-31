Eurocine Vaccines has selected Biovian as contract developer for the chlamydia vaccine candidate

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurocine Vaccines AB ("Eurocine Vaccines" or the "Company") has today selected Biovian Oy, Turku, Finland, ("Biovian") as the contract developer for the Company's vaccine candidate against chlamydia. Biovian, which is an internationally recognized contract developer and manufacturer with its own GMP facility, will develop an industrial manufacturing method as well as manufacture study products for Eurocine Vaccines' future studies, such as toxicological and clinical studies.

The collaboration for the development of a manufacturing method and preparations to produce the first batches will begin directly in the new year 2021 under the agreement signed today and includes activities at a total cost of appr. SEK 9.5 million (EUR 0.94 million). The costs fall within the Company's budget for the chlamydia project. The work is within one of the prioritized areas that constitute Eurocine Vaccines' key competencies. The collaboration signed today with Biovian covers activities initially lasting until November 2021. The mutual intention is to continue the collaboration until the project is completed.

CEO Hans Arwidsson comments

"Both we and Biovian are looking forward to the collaboration and the mutual knowledge transfer within biological pharmaceutical production, which is a highly intense area in the development of new pharmaceuticals. The selection of Biovian means that we can conduct our activities with continuity, since they also have their own GMP facility for the manufacture of products for clinical studies."

This information is such information that Eurocine Vaccines AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the contact person set out above, for publication on 30 December 2020.

CONTACT:

Hans Arwidsson, Ph.D., MBA

CEO of Eurocine Vaccines AB

hans.arwidsson@eurocine-vaccines.com

+46 70 634 0171

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eurocine-vaccines/r/eurocine-vaccines-has-selected-biovian-as-contract-developer-for-the-chlamydia-vaccine-candidate,c3263137

The following files are available for download: