

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth accelerated in November driven by higher turnover in both food and non-food sectors, data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



Retail turnover climbed 9.6 percent on a yearly basis in November, following a 7.3 percent rise in October. This was the seventh consecutive rise in turnover.



Turnover in food stores as well as non-food stores climbed 5.9 percent each from the previous year. Online turnover surged 55.5 percent.



Meanwhile, adjusted turnover grew at a slower pace of 5.4 percent after expanding 9 percent in October.



Data showed that sales volume was 8.4 percent higher than in November 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de