Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.12.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 650 internationalen Medien
Cannabis-Blue-Chips in der Klemme: Christina Lake ist die Lösung! Übernahmespekulation!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.12.2020 | 09:04
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CGN held a visual open day event at wind farm in France

PARIS, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A visual open day event was held at a wind farm project in France by China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGN) on Dec 31.

Charmont Wind Farm of CGN in France

With the theme of "Waltz in the wind", the event showed operations at the Charmont-sous-Barbuise Wind Farm and CGN's contribution to local environmental protection and fulfilling its social responsibility.

As a typical distributed wind power project in Europe, the Charmont-sous-Barbuise Wind Farm now has six turbines in operation with a total installed capacity of 12 MW. They were put into service in May 2010 and can provide power to 7,500 households.

During the visual open day, Jean-Baptiste BREBAN, head of the central control room of CGN Europe Energy - CGN's subsidiary in Europe, gave a lecture on safe wind farm management based on artificial intelligence and digitalization to students of the University of Versailles Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Aude TELOT, a student who attended the lecture, expressed her surprise over China's advanced technology in clean energy production and sustainable development.

Environmental protection has also been highly valued by CGN.

During construction and operation of the wind power project, CGN has adhered to requirements of local land planning as well as animal and plant protection measures.

Introduced by Chris FRANCOIS, the environmental expert at CGN Europe Energy, regular monitoring has been carried out at the wind farm and alarms were installed on turbines to warn nearby bird activities which help to protect birds and other species.

According to Jean-Baptiste BREBAN, CGN Europe Energy provides more than 5 billion kWh of power per year to Europe and has 750 turbines for wind power projects capable of supplying power to 2 million households.

So far, the company has a total installed capacity of 2.4 GW. Its business includes development, construction and operation of wind and solar power projects.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392773/Charmont__Wind_Farm_of_CGN_in_France.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.