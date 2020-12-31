IWBI, SandSi Announce Partnership to Increase Health and Safety within Global Sports Industry

International WELL Building Institute Partners with Sport and Sustainability International to Provide COVID-19 Resources to SandSi Members Across the World

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) and Sport and Sustainability International (SandSi), the world's largest sport and sustainability organization, announced today a joint strategic partnership to increase awareness of the need for health, wellness and safety within the global sports industry.

The International WELL Building Institute joins the National Basketball Association, Major League Soccer, international federations including Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile and Fédération Internationale de Volleyball, Formula-E Racing, and members from over 40-nations in pursuit of Sport and Sustainability International's goal to accelerate sustainability in and through sport.

"Not since the second World War has the sports industry faced such a threat to its financial viability and operations," said Allen Hershkowitz, PhD, Environmental Science Advisor, International WELL Building Institute and New York Yankees, and Chairman and Founding Director, Sport and Sustainability International. "Now, as we did then, all sports organizations must join together to fight a common enemy. This time the enemy is a deadly virus that has killed almost 2 million people, and the weapon we have to defeat it is an intensified focus on health and safety protocols. Independent science-based review of that work is essential and should be universally adopted at every sports venue."

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is the world's leading evidence-based, third-party verified rating for all facility types and is holistically focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education. Iconic buildings like the Empire State Building and Taipei 101 Tower, a substantial number of professional stadiums, including Yankee Stadium, AT&T Stadium, and Prudential Center, all of Fairfax County, Va. public schools, and portfolios of major global companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Uber, Aimbridge Hospitality, Loews Hotels, and USAA, are using the WELL Health-Safety Rating to help visitors, employees and customers alike feel more confident in getting back to business.

"I am thrilled that SandSI and IWBI are joining forces to encourage all sports organizations to implement best in class protocols and give guidance to their stakeholders in actively fighting COVID-19 through the WELL Health-Safety Rating," said Julia Palle, President, Sports and Sustainability International. "This crisis taught us that planetary health, human health and economic health are all interlinked. The only way to get over it is through coordinated and collaborative action. We're honored to have IWBI join our effort to the sports industry lead the fight against COVID-19."

About the International WELL Building Institute

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is leading the global movement to transform our buildings, communities and organizations in ways that help people thrive. WELL v2 is the most recent version of its popular WELL Building Standard (WELL), and the WELL Community Standard pilot is a district scale rating system that sets a new global benchmark for healthy communities. The WELL Health-Safety Rating is an evidence-based, third-party verified rating focused on operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to help organizations get back to business. IWBI mobilizes the wellness community through management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellness everywhere. More information on WELL can be found here.

About Sport and Sustainability International

Sport and Sustainability International (SandSI) is an international not-for-profit organization focused on ensuring that sustainability is a key business principle throughout the global sports industry, benefitting planetary health and all communities in which sports are played. Drawing upon the expertise and influence of sustainability experts, sports industry partners and members in more than forty countries, SandSI leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable and just communities in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.