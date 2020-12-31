Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 31
|Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC
It is announced that at the close of business on 30 December 2020, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:
Including current period revenue to 30 December 2020 797.28 pence per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 789.96 pence per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69
31 December 2020
