Menhaden Plc - Notification and Public Disclosure of Transaction

Menhaden PLC

(the "Company")

Correction: Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The notification and public disclosure of transaction announcement released on 30 December 2020 at 17.21pm contained an error. The announcement should have reflected a total of 174,086 Ordinary shares, representing an aggregate 0.22% of the Company's issued share capital rather than a total of 23,519 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 0.03% of the Company's issued share capital.

The announcement below has been corrected to reflect these changes. All other information remains the same.

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified of an internal transfer of shares from the Company's Portfolio Manager, Menhaden Capital Management LLP to the individual partners of Menhaden Capital Management LLP. On 22 December 2020, Mr Edward Pybus, partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, acquired 5,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of £1 per share.

As a result of the transfer, Mr Pybus now holds a total of 174,086 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 0.22% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734