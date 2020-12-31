Nasdaq Vilnius decided to terminate the agreement with the Certified Adviser UAB "Verslo Konsultaciju Spektras" on the request of the Company as of January 1, 2021 according to the Rules of the First North in Lithuania. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.