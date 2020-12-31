

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's trade deficit widened more than initially estimated in October, final data from the Finnish Customs showed on Thursday.



The trade deficit increased to EUR 87 million from EUR 36 million in the previous year. The shortfall for October was revised from -EUR 60 million.



Exports decreased 11.8 percent on year in October, as initially estimated. At the same time, imports were down 10.8 percent instead of 11.3 percent decrease estimated previously.



In January-October period, the aggregated value of exports decreased 14.8 percent and the value of imports by revised 11.2 percent compared with the corresponding period last year.



As a result, the trade deficit came in at EUR 2.88 billion versus EUR 1.05 billion in the prior year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de