PR Newswire
31.12.2020 | 12:04
Miton Global Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, December 31

MITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Miton Global Opportunities plc at the close of business on 30 December 2020 was 305.09p (ex income) 305.84p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary

31 December 2020

