City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 30-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 191.56p

INCLUDING current year revenue 194.30p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP13.65m

Net borrowing level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 30-December-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 75.03p

INCLUDING current year revenue 76.19p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.98m

Net borrowing level: 22%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528